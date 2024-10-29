Left Menu

Diwali Lights Shine Bright at White House: Biden Hosts Historic Celebration

President Joe Biden hosted a historic Diwali celebration at the White House, attended by more than 600 prominent Indian Americans. Biden emphasized the contributions of South Asian Americans to the nation, underscoring the Diwali celebration as a reminder of unity and diversity in American democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2024 06:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 06:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden hosted a historic Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, with over 600 prominent Indian Americans in attendance, including Congressmen, officials, and corporate leaders from across the nation.

Biden highlighted the significance of hosting such events, emphasizing the vital role of South Asian Americans in his administration and acknowledging the diverse contributions they have made to American society. He noted the importance of celebrating Diwali as an Irish Catholic President, demonstrating inclusivity and unity.

The event featured a recorded message from NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, while Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were absent due to campaign commitments. Biden underscored the ongoing journey of American democracy, urging the nation to remember its foundational values and embrace its diverse spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

