Tributes Pour in for BPL Founder T P Gopalan Nambiar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the passing of T P Gopalan Nambiar, founder of BPL Group, recognizing his efforts to strengthen India's economy. Nambiar, aged 94, was a pioneering industrialist and innovator. He was father-in-law to BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Nambiar passed away after prolonged illness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following the death of T P Gopalan Nambiar, the founder of the BPL Group, on Thursday. Modi hailed Nambiar as a pioneering innovator and a fervent advocate for making India economically robust.

The 94-year-old industrialist passed away in the morning, after reportedly struggling with health issues for some time, according to family sources. Nambiar was well-known for his contributions to the Indian electronics industry.

Popularly referred to as TPG, Nambiar was also the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in India's industrial history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

