Tributes Pour in for BPL Founder T P Gopalan Nambiar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences following the death of T P Gopalan Nambiar, the founder of the BPL Group, on Thursday. Modi hailed Nambiar as a pioneering innovator and a fervent advocate for making India economically robust.

The 94-year-old industrialist passed away in the morning, after reportedly struggling with health issues for some time, according to family sources. Nambiar was well-known for his contributions to the Indian electronics industry.

Popularly referred to as TPG, Nambiar was also the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in India's industrial history.

(With inputs from agencies.)