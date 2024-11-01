Kashmir's Cultural Puzzle: The Missing Pandit Community
Union minister Jitendra Singh addressed the integral role of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir’s culture, predicting regret from the majority community over their exodus. He emphasized the positive changes post-Article 370 abrogation and spoke on India’s educational reforms aimed at fostering students’ natural talents and encouraging start-up initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:39 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh has asserted that Kashmir will ultimately regret the 'exodus' of the Kashmiri Pandits, stating their presence is crucial for Kashmir's cultural identity.
The minister highlighted significant advancements in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, claiming broad support from all communities.
Focusing on educational reforms, Singh underscored the government's push towards aligning educational choices with students' inherent talents, also urging exploration of the Himalayan bio-resources to boost India's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
