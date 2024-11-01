Post-Diwali Air Quality Plummets in Bihar
The air quality in Bihar cities has significantly deteriorated following Diwali celebrations, with Hajipur recording the worst level. Despite the ban on firecrackers in several cities, the AQI remained poor to very poor, causing discomfort due to prolonged exposure.
Following Diwali celebrations, the air quality index (AQI) in numerous Bihar cities plummeted, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Hajipur bore the brunt, registering a 'very poor' AQI of 332.
Several areas experienced 'poor' air quality, including Araria, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Purnea, Saharsa, Patna, and Samastipur, raising health concerns for residents due to prolonged exposure.
This decline occurred despite a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers, implemented by the state government in response to the National Green Tribunal's directive to maintain cleaner air, highlighting ongoing pollution challenges in the region.
