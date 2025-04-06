Left Menu

Israel Cracks Down on Pollution: Eilat Sees Intensive Enforcement Days

Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection conducted rigorous enforcement activities in Eilat to combat air and noise pollution. Inspecting 676 vehicles resulted in 233 being removed from the road and 9 impounded. The initiative underscores the Ministry's commitment to mitigating pollution-related health risks.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive move against environmental degradation, Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection recently carried out an intensive campaign against air and noise pollution in Eilat. The operation, dubbed 'intensive enforcement days,' ran from March 31 to April 2 and targeted vehicle emissions and noise disturbance.

Throughout the campaign, officers from the Environmental Protection Section collaborated with the Eilat Municipal Police to inspect a total of 676 vehicles. The enforcement efforts led to 233 vehicles being taken off the road due to non-compliance with pollution standards. Additionally, 9 vehicles were impounded, and more than 200 reports were filed against offenders.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection stresses the health risks posed by prolonged exposure to air and noise pollution, which can affect the heart and sleep quality, and cause long-term damage. This latest operation aligns with the Ministry's comprehensive strategy to reduce urban pollution through consistent enforcement and collaboration with various stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

