Delhi's Diwali Noise Levels: A Mixed Symphony Amidst a Firecracker Ban
Despite a firecracker ban, Delhi's noise pollution levels showcased varied trends during Diwali, reports the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. Key areas like Karol Bagh and Najafgarh reported higher decibel readings, while Kashmere Gate and Narela witnessed reductions, reflecting the city's diverse response to the restrictions.
In defiance of a citywide ban, firecrackers lit up the skies in Delhi during Diwali, resulting in noise pollution levels that varied across the capital.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee's recent report indicates a rise in noise pollution on Diwali compared to last year. Recordings showed Karol Bagh experiencing the highest levels at 88.7 dB, an increase from 84.5 dB in 2023.
Mundka noted a 6% rise, while Ashok Vihar observed a slight decrease. Connaught Place and Dwarka faced escalations, with noise levels hitting 70.9 dB and 74.0 dB, respectively. Meanwhile, Kashmere Gate and Narela recorded declines.
