Delhi's Diwali Noise Levels: A Mixed Symphony Amidst a Firecracker Ban

In defiance of a citywide ban, firecrackers lit up the skies in Delhi during Diwali, resulting in noise pollution levels that varied across the capital.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee's recent report indicates a rise in noise pollution on Diwali compared to last year. Recordings showed Karol Bagh experiencing the highest levels at 88.7 dB, an increase from 84.5 dB in 2023.

Mundka noted a 6% rise, while Ashok Vihar observed a slight decrease. Connaught Place and Dwarka faced escalations, with noise levels hitting 70.9 dB and 74.0 dB, respectively. Meanwhile, Kashmere Gate and Narela recorded declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)