Strengthening Ties: India and Thailand's Diplomatic Dance
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa discussed bilateral ties, multilateral cooperation, and regional developments in Delhi. The visit aligned with Thailand's participation in the Royal Kathina ceremony, underscoring the strong cultural ties between the two nations.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa convened in Delhi, focusing on bilateral ties and multilateral cooperation. Their discussions highlighted the historical and cultural bonds that have long united the two nations.
The visit of the Thai envoy, coinciding with the Royal Kathina ceremony, serves as a testament to these enduring relations. Jaishankar described the event as a celebration of the deep-rooted connections within the region.
The dialogue aligns with India's 'Act East' policy and Thailand's 'Act West' strategy, which facilitate stronger diplomatic relations. Both officials reiterated their commitment to fostering a robust partnership between the two nations.
