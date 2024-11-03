Left Menu

Green Stories: Pioneering Mentorship Lab Transforming Wildlife Documentaries in Asia

Green Stories is Asia's first wildlife and environment documentary mentoring lab, debuting in Goa from November 5-10. Supported by National Geographic Society, this initiative facilitates mentorship and exposure for filmmakers across India and Southeast Asia, fostering impactful storytelling to tackle pressing environmental issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:59 IST
The inaugural Green Stories mentoring and pitching lab, set to be Asia's first dedicated to wildlife and environmental documentaries, is scheduled for November 5-10 in Goa.

Launched in April 2024, the non-profit aims to fill a crucial gap in the global film industry by offering mentorship and exposure opportunities for Indian and Southeast Asian filmmakers.

Supported by the National Geographic Society and Royal Enfield Social Mission, Green Stories will feature workshops by Emmy, Academy, and Peabody-award-winning filmmakers, culminating in a pitching event with over 25 international judges.

