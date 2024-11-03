Green Stories: Pioneering Mentorship Lab Transforming Wildlife Documentaries in Asia

The inaugural Green Stories mentoring and pitching lab, set to be Asia's first dedicated to wildlife and environmental documentaries, is scheduled for November 5-10 in Goa.

Launched in April 2024, the non-profit aims to fill a crucial gap in the global film industry by offering mentorship and exposure opportunities for Indian and Southeast Asian filmmakers.

Supported by the National Geographic Society and Royal Enfield Social Mission, Green Stories will feature workshops by Emmy, Academy, and Peabody-award-winning filmmakers, culminating in a pitching event with over 25 international judges.

