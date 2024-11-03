Green Stories: Pioneering Mentorship Lab Transforming Wildlife Documentaries in Asia
Green Stories is Asia's first wildlife and environment documentary mentoring lab, debuting in Goa from November 5-10. Supported by National Geographic Society, this initiative facilitates mentorship and exposure for filmmakers across India and Southeast Asia, fostering impactful storytelling to tackle pressing environmental issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The inaugural Green Stories mentoring and pitching lab, set to be Asia's first dedicated to wildlife and environmental documentaries, is scheduled for November 5-10 in Goa.
Launched in April 2024, the non-profit aims to fill a crucial gap in the global film industry by offering mentorship and exposure opportunities for Indian and Southeast Asian filmmakers.
Supported by the National Geographic Society and Royal Enfield Social Mission, Green Stories will feature workshops by Emmy, Academy, and Peabody-award-winning filmmakers, culminating in a pitching event with over 25 international judges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Colva Beach: Goa's Sustainable Tourism Revolution
Lakshita Sets Ambitious Expansion Goals: 100 Stores by 2025
Brandon Fernandes' Emotional Return: A Battle Between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa
Mumbai City Triumphs Over FC Goa in Thrilling ISL Clash
Heartbreak for FC Goa: Mumbai City Clinches Victory