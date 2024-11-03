Shah Rukh Khan Kicks Smoking Habit on 59th Birthday

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has revealed a significant personal achievement during his 59th birthday celebration, held at a Mumbai auditorium.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of fans, Khan shared that he has successfully quit smoking, a habit he has struggled with for years. The actor, who previously faced public scrutiny for smoking during an IPL match in 2012, recognized the lingering side-effects but remained optimistic.

Khan expressed his intention to deliver remarkable films over the next decade, delighting fans with the upcoming release of 'King,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring his daughter Suhana.

(With inputs from agencies.)