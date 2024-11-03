Shah Rukh Khan Kicks Smoking Habit on 59th Birthday
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday by announcing to fans he has quit smoking. Known for his past struggles with the habit, Khan shared this health update at a fan event in Mumbai. He plans to continue entertaining audiences with special films for the next decade.
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has revealed a significant personal achievement during his 59th birthday celebration, held at a Mumbai auditorium.
Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of fans, Khan shared that he has successfully quit smoking, a habit he has struggled with for years. The actor, who previously faced public scrutiny for smoking during an IPL match in 2012, recognized the lingering side-effects but remained optimistic.
Khan expressed his intention to deliver remarkable films over the next decade, delighting fans with the upcoming release of 'King,' directed by Sujoy Ghosh and co-starring his daughter Suhana.
