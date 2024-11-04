Wriddhiman Saha Bids Adieu: A Cricket Journey Ends
Veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement, stating that the current Ranji Trophy season will be his last. The Bengal wicketkeeper-batter, aged 40, played 40 Tests and nine ODIs since his debut in 2014. Saha expressed gratitude for his cricket journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has officially announced his retirement from the sport, marking the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as his swansong.
The 40-year-old wicketkeeper from Bengal, who has played 40 Tests and nine ODIs since his international debut in 2014, shared his decision on social media.
Saha, a staple in India's red-ball cricket for years, expressed his honor to represent Bengal one last time, despite being off the national central contracts list since last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wriddhiman Saha
- retirement
- cricket
- India
- Ranji Trophy
- wicketkeeper
- Bengal
- Tests
- ODIs
- social media
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyclonic Developments: A Looming Threat in the Bay of Bengal
West Bengal Medical Standoff: Doctors Demand Justice Amid Prolonged Hunger Strike
New Zealand Stuns India With Historic Test Win in Bengaluru
Historic Victory: New Zealand Triumphs Over India in Bengaluru Test
TMC Unveils Candidates for West Bengal Assembly By-Elections