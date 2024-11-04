Wriddhiman Saha Bids Adieu: A Cricket Journey Ends

Veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has officially announced his retirement from the sport, marking the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as his swansong.

The 40-year-old wicketkeeper from Bengal, who has played 40 Tests and nine ODIs since his international debut in 2014, shared his decision on social media.

Saha, a staple in India's red-ball cricket for years, expressed his honor to represent Bengal one last time, despite being off the national central contracts list since last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)