Wriddhiman Saha Bids Adieu: A Cricket Journey Ends

Veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement, stating that the current Ranji Trophy season will be his last. The Bengal wicketkeeper-batter, aged 40, played 40 Tests and nine ODIs since his debut in 2014. Saha expressed gratitude for his cricket journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:12 IST
Wriddhiman Saha Image Credit: Wikipedia
Veteran Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha has officially announced his retirement from the sport, marking the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as his swansong.

The 40-year-old wicketkeeper from Bengal, who has played 40 Tests and nine ODIs since his international debut in 2014, shared his decision on social media.

Saha, a staple in India's red-ball cricket for years, expressed his honor to represent Bengal one last time, despite being off the national central contracts list since last year.

