URBAN REVIVO Unveils New Sunway Pyramid Store with Exciting Launch Event

URBAN REVIVO, a leading fashion brand, is preparing to launch its fourth store in Malaysia at the Sunway Pyramid on November 8, 2024. The event, marked by a distinct interactive experience, aims to entice customers with the brand's unique style offerings.

In celebration of the opening, URBAN REVIVO will host a special post office where customers can submit wishes, with a chance for three winners to have their wishes fulfilled, supplemented by additional rewards. Participants are encouraged to engage further through an online campaign, sharing their passion for the brand using an event-specific hashtag.

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, emphasized the brand's steady expansion in Malaysia as a testament to the strong consumer connection. With plans for further growth across Southeast Asia, URBAN REVIVO seeks to inspire confidence through its distinctive fashion experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)