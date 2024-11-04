Left Menu

URBAN REVIVO Unveils New Sunway Pyramid Store with Exciting Launch Event

Renowned fashion brand URBAN REVIVO (UR) is opening its fourth Malaysian location at Sunway Pyramid on November 8, 2024. Events include a unique post office setup where customers can submit wishes for a chance to win prizes. This launch celebrates UR's rapid growth and connection with consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Subang | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:26 IST
URBAN REVIVO Unveils New Sunway Pyramid Store with Exciting Launch Event
fashion brands Image Credit: Wikipedia

URBAN REVIVO, a leading fashion brand, is preparing to launch its fourth store in Malaysia at the Sunway Pyramid on November 8, 2024. The event, marked by a distinct interactive experience, aims to entice customers with the brand's unique style offerings.

In celebration of the opening, URBAN REVIVO will host a special post office where customers can submit wishes, with a chance for three winners to have their wishes fulfilled, supplemented by additional rewards. Participants are encouraged to engage further through an online campaign, sharing their passion for the brand using an event-specific hashtag.

Richard Tang, CEO of URBAN REVIVO's International Business, emphasized the brand's steady expansion in Malaysia as a testament to the strong consumer connection. With plans for further growth across Southeast Asia, URBAN REVIVO seeks to inspire confidence through its distinctive fashion experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024