Chaos Erupts During Kali Idol Immersion in Cuttack

At least six individuals sustained injuries in a violent clash during the immersion procession of the Goddess Kali idol in Cuttack on Sunday night, according to police reports.

The altercation started in the city's bustling Chandnichowk area following a dispute between two groups. The situation intensified as both factions began hurling stones and bottles at each other, resulting in significant disorder, police reported on Monday. In the melee, a shop and three motorcycles suffered vandalism.

The injured parties have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The Lalbagh police station has filed a case and initiated an in-depth investigation into the matter, a police official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)