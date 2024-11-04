Chaos Erupts During Kali Idol Immersion in Cuttack
A clash during the immersion procession of Goddess Kali idol in Cuttack resulted in injuries to at least six individuals. The altercation began in Chandnichowk area and escalated with stone pelting and vandalism. Lalbagh police have initiated a case investigation.
- Country:
- India
At least six individuals sustained injuries in a violent clash during the immersion procession of the Goddess Kali idol in Cuttack on Sunday night, according to police reports.
The altercation started in the city's bustling Chandnichowk area following a dispute between two groups. The situation intensified as both factions began hurling stones and bottles at each other, resulting in significant disorder, police reported on Monday. In the melee, a shop and three motorcycles suffered vandalism.
The injured parties have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The Lalbagh police station has filed a case and initiated an in-depth investigation into the matter, a police official confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Highlights: Injuries, Contracts, and Victories
Tragedy in Kishangarh: Teenager Succumbs to Injuries in Nand Bhawan Fire
BCCI Unveils India's T20I Squad: Injuries Sideline Key Players Ahead of South Africa Tour
Sports Highlights: Injuries, Iconic Matches, and League Changes
Sports Roundup: Injuries, Historic Duels, and Team Announcements