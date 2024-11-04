Left Menu

Chaos Erupts During Kali Idol Immersion in Cuttack

A clash during the immersion procession of Goddess Kali idol in Cuttack resulted in injuries to at least six individuals. The altercation began in Chandnichowk area and escalated with stone pelting and vandalism. Lalbagh police have initiated a case investigation.

Updated: 04-11-2024 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least six individuals sustained injuries in a violent clash during the immersion procession of the Goddess Kali idol in Cuttack on Sunday night, according to police reports.

The altercation started in the city's bustling Chandnichowk area following a dispute between two groups. The situation intensified as both factions began hurling stones and bottles at each other, resulting in significant disorder, police reported on Monday. In the melee, a shop and three motorcycles suffered vandalism.

The injured parties have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The Lalbagh police station has filed a case and initiated an in-depth investigation into the matter, a police official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

