Editor Arrest Sparks Press Freedom Debate
Imran Khan, editor of local newspaper 'Aap Abhi Tak', was arrested after publishing a story deemed defamatory against BJP MP Atul Garg. Garg accused Congress's Dolly Sharma of defamation during an election campaign, linked to his involvement in land issues. Journalists claim police acted under pressure.
The arrest of Imran Khan, editor of the newspaper 'Aap Abhi Tak', has ignited a heated debate on press freedom in the region. Khan was detained on allegations of defaming BJP MP Atul Garg with a story linked to land encroachment accusations.
BJP MP Atul Garg, representing Ghaziabad, filed a complaint on October 6 against Congress leader Dolly Sharma. Sharma had accused Garg of being involved in a land mafia, a claim published by Khan's paper. These claims were allegedly supported by documents, which Sharma had used during her election campaign.
In response, local journalists have rallied together, submitting a memorandum to district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh. Addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, they assert the police's actions were influenced by external pressures, raising concerns over the integrity of the freedom of the press.
