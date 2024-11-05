Urgent Repairs Needed: Cracks Appear on Jagannath Temple's Historic Wall

Authorities at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, have alerted the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) about alarming cracks in the boundary wall of the renowned 12th-century shrine. As the temple's custodian, the ASI has been asked to conduct a scientific survey and expedite repairs.

Arabinda Padhee, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), communicated the urgency after discovering the deterioration of the 'Meghanad Pacheri,' or boundary wall. Efforts have commenced by the SJTA to curb water leakage, and tenders are being floated to upgrade Anand Bazaar's drainage system inside the temple premises.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan emphasized the immediate need for repair to halt further damage, attributing current issues to past construction mishaps under the former BJD administration. The temple administration has promised full cooperation with the ASI to ensure swift restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)