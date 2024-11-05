Historic Connections: Connaught Place Art Exhibition

The Dhoomimal Gallery in the heart of New Delhi is hosting a riveting exhibition titled 'Joining the Dots: The Past has a Home in the Future'. Centered around Connaught Place, this event seeks to highlight the area as a vibrant hub of politics and cultural production.

Curated by Jackfruit Research and Design, the exhibition integrates archival works from esteemed institutions like Mahatta & Co., alongside contemporary projects in textiles, ceramics, and visual arts. It celebrates the enduring spirit and creative discourse of Connaught Place, revered by artists and designers alike.

Running from November 7 to December 7, the event features works by noted artists such as Puneet Brar and Rema Kumar. According to Uday Jain, director of the Dhoomimal Gallery, the exhibition provides a rich narrative of Connaught Place as a nucleus for both political dialogue and artistic innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)