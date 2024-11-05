A Farewell to Devender Singh Rana: Omar Abdullah's Heartfelt Tribute

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed an emotionally charged atmosphere as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to his friend and former colleague, Devender Singh Rana, who recently passed away after being elected on a BJP ticket.

During the assembly's obituary session, Abdullah spoke of Rana's immense contribution to his political journey. He recalled how Rana, his close associate for two decades, served as a media advisor and remained steadfast in loyalty despite political reshuffles and challenges.

Abdullah described Rana's beginnings as a humble mechanic who transitioned into a successful businessman while retaining his simplicity. The tribute highlighted the personal and political loss Abdullah felt, marking the end of a profound friendship.

(With inputs from agencies.)