A Farewell to Devender Singh Rana: Omar Abdullah's Heartfelt Tribute

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid an emotional tribute to his late friend, Devender Singh Rana, in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Remembering their journey, Abdullah highlighted Rana's loyalty and hard work. Rana, who started as a mechanic, rose to success but remained humble throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:54 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed an emotionally charged atmosphere as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tribute to his friend and former colleague, Devender Singh Rana, who recently passed away after being elected on a BJP ticket.

During the assembly's obituary session, Abdullah spoke of Rana's immense contribution to his political journey. He recalled how Rana, his close associate for two decades, served as a media advisor and remained steadfast in loyalty despite political reshuffles and challenges.

Abdullah described Rana's beginnings as a humble mechanic who transitioned into a successful businessman while retaining his simplicity. The tribute highlighted the personal and political loss Abdullah felt, marking the end of a profound friendship.

