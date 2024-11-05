Tourism Leaders Condemn Violence, Advocate for Peace in Kashmir
Tourism officials in Kashmir strongly condemn recent terror incidents, emphasizing their commitment to restoring peace. They stress the importance of addressing underlying issues such as unemployment and drug abuse, while ensuring tourists that Kashmir remains a safe destination. The industry stands ready to support governmental efforts in maintaining regional stability.
In a unified front, tourism officials in Kashmir have spoken out against the recent spate of terror incidents in the valley, labeling them as wholly unacceptable. They've reaffirmed their dedication to assisting the government in achieving peace in the area.
During a press event, figures like Mushtaq Chaya of the Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers Club expressed how vital peace is for the tourism-dependent region, condemning any actions that threaten to disrupt it.
The call for peace was echoed by several industry leaders, including Rauf Tramboo of TAAK, who assured full collaboration with authorities to address these challenges and ensure the valley remains a safe and welcoming destination for travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
