Tourism Leaders Condemn Violence, Advocate for Peace in Kashmir

Tourism officials in Kashmir strongly condemn recent terror incidents, emphasizing their commitment to restoring peace. They stress the importance of addressing underlying issues such as unemployment and drug abuse, while ensuring tourists that Kashmir remains a safe destination. The industry stands ready to support governmental efforts in maintaining regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a unified front, tourism officials in Kashmir have spoken out against the recent spate of terror incidents in the valley, labeling them as wholly unacceptable. They've reaffirmed their dedication to assisting the government in achieving peace in the area.

During a press event, figures like Mushtaq Chaya of the Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers Club expressed how vital peace is for the tourism-dependent region, condemning any actions that threaten to disrupt it.

The call for peace was echoed by several industry leaders, including Rauf Tramboo of TAAK, who assured full collaboration with authorities to address these challenges and ensure the valley remains a safe and welcoming destination for travelers.

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

