Controversy Over ISKCON's Untimely Rath Yatra Plans

In response to significant opposition from Lord Jagannath devotees, the ISKCON Bhubaneswar unit announced the cancellation of its Rath Yatra, initially scheduled for November 9 in Houston, USA. Devotees will now observe the Goura Nitai Sankirtan Yatra as an alternative.

The proposed November festival deviated from the traditional Rath Yatra schedule, typically held in June or July at the Jagannath temple in Puri, sparking discontent among the faithful. ISKCON Bhubaneswar Vice President Tukaram Das confirmed the change, highlighting respect for devotees' sentiments.

Despite this cancellation, the ISKCON Houston unit's website continued to promote the event. However, a senior official noted possible delays in updates due to the US Presidential elections. ISKCON's consistent deviations from traditional dates have drawn criticism from prominent figures like Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who insists on adherence to rituals as per scriptures.

(With inputs from agencies.)