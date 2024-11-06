Left Menu

Missing Tigers Mystery: Ranthambore on the Edge

Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan is grappling with a troubling situation as 25 tigers have gone missing in the past year. A committee has been formed to investigate, highlighting monitoring lapses and overcrowding. Conservationists express concerns over the park's capacity, prompting renewed efforts to alleviate pressure.

  • India

In a startling development, Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park has reported that 25 of its 75 tigers are currently unaccounted for within the past year, as confirmed by Chief Wildlife Warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay.

This unprecedented loss has prompted wildlife authorities to launch an inquiry, with a three-member committee tasked to delve into potential monitoring failures. The committee aims to identify where exactly the mismanagement occurred and propose corrective measures.

Efforts are underway to lessen the strain on the park's resources, including plans to relocate nearby villages. Notably, the park is battling with overcrowding issues as it exceeds its optimal capacity of 40 adult tigers, as outlined by a study from the Wildlife Institute of India.

