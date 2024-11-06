Missing Tigers Mystery: Ranthambore on the Edge

In a startling development, Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park has reported that 25 of its 75 tigers are currently unaccounted for within the past year, as confirmed by Chief Wildlife Warden Pavan Kumar Upadhyay.

This unprecedented loss has prompted wildlife authorities to launch an inquiry, with a three-member committee tasked to delve into potential monitoring failures. The committee aims to identify where exactly the mismanagement occurred and propose corrective measures.

Efforts are underway to lessen the strain on the park's resources, including plans to relocate nearby villages. Notably, the park is battling with overcrowding issues as it exceeds its optimal capacity of 40 adult tigers, as outlined by a study from the Wildlife Institute of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)