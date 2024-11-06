Left Menu

Anil Kapoor Joins Vasant Masala as Brand Ambassador: A Saga of Taste and Tradition

Vasant Masala announces Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor as its new brand ambassador with the tagline 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha'. This campaign unites Anil Kapoor with his brother Sanjay Kapoor, highlighting love and family traditions. Vasant Masala also unveils a refreshed brand identity focusing on customer connections.

Vasant Masala, a leader in the Indian spice industry for over five decades, has appointed Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. Announcing its campaign 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha', the brand emphasizes the familial love and togetherness instilled through its premium spices.

In an unprecedented collaboration, Anil Kapoor will share the screen with his brother Sanjay Kapoor for the upcoming TV commercial, showcasing sibling harmony in alignment with Vasant Masala's message that love transcends taste and touches the heart.

The brand is also launching a refreshed identity featuring a modernized logo, reflecting its commitment to resonate with customer tastes. Anil Kapoor expressed delight over joining Vasant Masala, noting the brand's blend of tradition and modernity, and its steadfast dedication to delivering the highest quality.

