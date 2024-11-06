Tragedy Strikes: Spa Fire Claims Two Lives in Shiv Puja Complex

A devastating fire claimed the lives of two women at a spa in Athwa Lines area on Wednesday evening. The emergency services quickly responded with 15 fire tenders and about 20 personnel, who battled the blaze for approximately an hour and a half, reported Deputy Fire Officer Ishvar Patel.

The fire erupted on the third floor of the Shiv Puja Complex, where five women were present at the time. Unfortunately, two women, identified as 25-year-old Amita and 27-year-old Alisha, failed to escape and succumbed to asphyxiation after hiding in a washroom and attempting to douse the flames with water. Three other women managed to flee to safety.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the exact sequence of events. The incident highlights the need for stringent safety measures in commercial establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)