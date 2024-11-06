Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Spa Fire Claims Two Lives in Shiv Puja Complex

A tragic fire incident at a spa in Athwa Lines led to the asphyxiation deaths of two women, Amita and Alisha. Firefighters took an hour and a half to douse the flames. The cause is suspected to be a short circuit, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Spa Fire Claims Two Lives in Shiv Puja Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire claimed the lives of two women at a spa in Athwa Lines area on Wednesday evening. The emergency services quickly responded with 15 fire tenders and about 20 personnel, who battled the blaze for approximately an hour and a half, reported Deputy Fire Officer Ishvar Patel.

The fire erupted on the third floor of the Shiv Puja Complex, where five women were present at the time. Unfortunately, two women, identified as 25-year-old Amita and 27-year-old Alisha, failed to escape and succumbed to asphyxiation after hiding in a washroom and attempting to douse the flames with water. Three other women managed to flee to safety.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the exact sequence of events. The incident highlights the need for stringent safety measures in commercial establishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024