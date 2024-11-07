Prince William's Green Carpet Walk at Earthshot Awards

Prince William made a striking appearance on the 'green carpet' in Cape Town, South Africa, for the Earthshot Prize awards, emphasizing his commitment to environmental initiatives. The heir to the British throne's visit aimed to highlight and support innovative solutions to combat climate change.

The Earthshot Prize, established by William in 2020, awarded $1.2 million to five entities for their sustainable innovations, including an American company generating electricity from industrial heat waste and a Ghanaian organization managing waste collection. This year marks the first time the ceremony was held in Africa, a continent close to William's heart.

Throughout his visit, William engaged with young environmentalists, highlighted conservation efforts, and met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. His engagements underscored the significance of collective global efforts needed to address environmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)