Denzel Washington's Villainous Return in 'Gladiator II'

Denzel Washington stars as Macrinus in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator II', choosing not to revisit the original film to avoid preconceptions. The film features an ensemble cast including Paul Mescal and delves into the world of gladiatorial combat. Washington, a frequent collaborator with the Scotts, praised Mescal's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:04 IST
Legendary actor Denzel Washington embraces the role of antagonist in Ridley Scott's anticipated 'Gladiator II'. Opting not to rewatch the original 'Gladiator', Washington wants to bring a fresh perspective to his character, Macrinus, a complex former slave turned arms dealer.

As a frequent collaborator with the Scott brothers, Washington expressed his admiration for Ridley, stating, 'Ridley Scott first, last and always.' The film promises intense action with a layered narrative, featuring an ensemble cast including Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, the central character seeking vengeance.

Washington recognizes the talent of his co-stars, praising Mescal for stepping into a challenging role. With a career spanning iconic performances, Washington remains selective about his projects, driven by directors and scripts that spark his interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

