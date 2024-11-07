Shah Rukh Khan Receives Chilling Threat, Extortion of Rs 50 Lakh Demanded

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest target of extortion, with a death threat and a Rs 50 lakh demand, Mumbai police announced on Thursday.

Following the filing of an extortion case, a man from Raipur has been called in for questioning. Police suspect ties to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, infamously linked to recent threats against Salman Khan.

The call was allegedly made from a number registered to Faiyaz Khan. Mumbai police teams are actively investigating the case across various locations to establish further connections.

