Shah Rukh Khan Receives Chilling Threat, Extortion of Rs 50 Lakh Demanded

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has been threatened with death alongside a demand for Rs 50 lakh, prompting the Mumbai police to file an extortion case. A Raipur man has been summoned, and investigations suggest involvement from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang known for targeting stars like Salman Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Raipur | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the latest target of extortion, with a death threat and a Rs 50 lakh demand, Mumbai police announced on Thursday.

Following the filing of an extortion case, a man from Raipur has been called in for questioning. Police suspect ties to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, infamously linked to recent threats against Salman Khan.

The call was allegedly made from a number registered to Faiyaz Khan. Mumbai police teams are actively investigating the case across various locations to establish further connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

