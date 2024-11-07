Resorts World One Sets Sail: Cruise Line Redefines Gulf Travels
Resorts World Cruises launched its first sailings from Dubai's Port Rashid on November 1st, offering residents and tourists new cruise options. The maiden voyage was marked by a celebratory event attended by key dignitaries. The cruise line offers various itineraries and promotional offers for passengers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Resorts World Cruises announced the inaugural sailings of its 1800-passenger ship, Resorts World One, from Dubai's Port Rashid, marking a significant milestone for the cruise line's expansion in the Gulf region.
The launch was celebrated with a special event attended by regional dignitaries and media, highlighting the ship's offerings, including diverse cuisines and entertainment.
The cruise line offers exciting itineraries and promotional deals, including complimentary onboard credits, aiming to enhance Dubai's status as a premier global cruise destination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement