Oberoi's Iconic Debut: Luxury Hotel to Transform London's Mayfair
Oberoi's first hotel in the UK will open in London's Mayfair, blending luxury with iconic design and world-class service. The project includes a 267,000 sq. ft joint venture and will create 1000 permanent jobs. Completion is slated for 2027, marking a milestone in Oberoi's international expansion.
Oberoi Hotels and Resorts has announced its inaugural UK establishment at London's prestigious Mayfair. This marks a significant expansion for the renowned Indian luxury hospitality group.
Located at a prominent Brook Street address, the hotel promises to showcase Oberoi's iconic design and world-class service, setting a new standard for luxury accommodation in Mayfair. Grosvenor secured a planning green light in 2022 as a part of its South Molton development plan.
The project is expected to inject £6.5 million annually into the local economy while creating significant employment opportunities. Construction began in November 2023, with completion expected by late 2027.
