Oberoi's Iconic Debut: Luxury Hotel to Transform London's Mayfair

Oberoi Hotels and Resorts has announced its inaugural UK establishment at London's prestigious Mayfair. This marks a significant expansion for the renowned Indian luxury hospitality group.

Located at a prominent Brook Street address, the hotel promises to showcase Oberoi's iconic design and world-class service, setting a new standard for luxury accommodation in Mayfair. Grosvenor secured a planning green light in 2022 as a part of its South Molton development plan.

The project is expected to inject £6.5 million annually into the local economy while creating significant employment opportunities. Construction began in November 2023, with completion expected by late 2027.

