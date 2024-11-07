Left Menu

Oberoi's Iconic Debut: Luxury Hotel to Transform London's Mayfair

Oberoi's first hotel in the UK will open in London's Mayfair, blending luxury with iconic design and world-class service. The project includes a 267,000 sq. ft joint venture and will create 1000 permanent jobs. Completion is slated for 2027, marking a milestone in Oberoi's international expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:28 IST
Oberoi's Iconic Debut: Luxury Hotel to Transform London's Mayfair
  • Country:
  • India

Oberoi Hotels and Resorts has announced its inaugural UK establishment at London's prestigious Mayfair. This marks a significant expansion for the renowned Indian luxury hospitality group.

Located at a prominent Brook Street address, the hotel promises to showcase Oberoi's iconic design and world-class service, setting a new standard for luxury accommodation in Mayfair. Grosvenor secured a planning green light in 2022 as a part of its South Molton development plan.

The project is expected to inject £6.5 million annually into the local economy while creating significant employment opportunities. Construction began in November 2023, with completion expected by late 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024