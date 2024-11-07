Left Menu

Tragic Chhath Festivities: Multiple Drownings in Bihar

Four individuals, including a five-year-old, drowned at separate locations in Rohtas district, Bihar, during Chhath festivities. Victims included Ayush and Abhishek from Pipra village, a child from Bhadokhara, and Pintu Yadav from Sone river. A separate incident occurred in Khagaria, with another individual swept away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:04 IST
Tragic Chhath Festivities: Multiple Drownings in Bihar
Multiple tragedies struck during Chhath festivities as four individuals lost their lives to drowning in different locations across Bihar's Rohtas district. The drownings occurred as large crowds gathered at local water bodies to celebrate the festival.

According to Kumar Sanjay, Sub Divisional Police Officer of Bikramganj, two young men from Pipra village, Ayush Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, drowned in the Chausa canal while celebrating.

Harsh Hari, Circle Officer of Tilauthu, reported that a five-year-old boy from Bhadokhara village was taken by his father to a pond, where he drowned. Similarly, in the neighboring Sone river, divers rescued one individual but found the body of 32-year-old Pintu Yadav, while two others remained missing. A separate incident in Khagaria saw a 22-year-old man, Gajendra Kumar, swept away in the river Kosi.

