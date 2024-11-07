Tributes to Sharda Sinha: A Melody that Silenced

On Thursday, BJP President JP Nadda expressed his condolences to the family of Sharda Sinha, a celebrated figure in Indian folk music, following her demise earlier this week.

Nadda, during his one-day visit to Bihar's capital, paid a solemn visit to Sinha's Rajendra Nagar home. Sharda Sinha passed away at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital on Tuesday after battling a prolonged illness.

Nadda, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal, placed floral tributes at Sinha's portrait. Renowned for her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs, Sinha's legacy was honored as Nadda comforted her son, Anshuman, during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)