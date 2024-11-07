Left Menu

Tributes to Sharda Sinha: A Melody that Silenced

JP Nadda offered condolences to the family of legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away recently. During a visit to her residence, Nadda paid floral tributes and extended his support to her son Anshuman. Sharda Sinha was famed for her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:50 IST
Tributes to Sharda Sinha: A Melody that Silenced
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, BJP President JP Nadda expressed his condolences to the family of Sharda Sinha, a celebrated figure in Indian folk music, following her demise earlier this week.

Nadda, during his one-day visit to Bihar's capital, paid a solemn visit to Sinha's Rajendra Nagar home. Sharda Sinha passed away at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital on Tuesday after battling a prolonged illness.

Nadda, flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal, placed floral tributes at Sinha's portrait. Renowned for her Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magahi songs, Sinha's legacy was honored as Nadda comforted her son, Anshuman, during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024