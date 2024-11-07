Artistry Beyond Barriers: Diya Gosai's Portraits Capture Global Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised differently-abled artist Diya Gosai for her portraits gifted during his roadshow with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez. Expressing heartfelt appreciation, Modi highlighted Diya's talent, hoping it inspires Gujarat’s youth. Diya, a fine arts student, captivated both leaders with her artwork, earning national recognition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended young artist Diya Gosai for her outstanding portraits gifted to him and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez during a roadshow on October 28.
The letter sent by Modi expressed joy at the talents displayed by Diya, a differently-abled artist, and highlighted the skillful representation of Indian-Spanish relations.
Diya's artistic gesture emphasized the cultural ties between the nations, as the leaders paused to meet her, lauding her creativity. Her commitment to art, despite personal challenges, has become a source of pride and inspiration for her family and community.
