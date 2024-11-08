India's Military Heritage Celebrated at Vibrant IMHF Festival

The Indian Military Heritage Festival's second edition is set for a grand inauguration by Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, on Friday. The event celebrates India's rich military history and is expected to be a vibrant gathering for enthusiasts.

The festival will feature collaborations with both global and Indian think-tanks focusing on national security and foreign policy. Prominent military publications will be highlighted, and an exhibition by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its contributions to India's self-reliance in defense technology.

The festival aims to inspire the youth, with school and college students participating from across Delhi and NCR. The event is supported by the Ministry of Defence and other governmental bodies, emphasizing the vital role of the Indian armed services in shaping the future of young aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)