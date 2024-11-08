Left Menu

Royal Challenges: A Tumultuous Year for Prince William

Prince William has described the past year as the toughest due to cancer diagnoses for his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate. Balancing royal duties with personal hardship has been challenging. William praised his family for their resilience and emphasized the importance of meaningful work.

London | Updated: 08-11-2024 05:08 IST
Prince William revealed that the past year has been the hardest of his life due to health challenges within the royal family. Both his father, King Charles, and wife, Kate, have battled cancer, adding to the personal struggles of the monarchy's heir.

Speaking to British media during a visit to South Africa, William expressed pride in how his family has handled these hardships. King Charles is currently receiving treatment, and Kate underwent preventative chemotherapy, making the year particularly brutal for them.

Despite the difficulties, Prince William remains committed to his royal duties, hosting the Earthshot Prize awards in South Africa while maintaining a delicate balance between work and family time. Meanwhile, his decision to sport a beard has not been well-received by his daughter, Charlotte.

(With inputs from agencies.)

