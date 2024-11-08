Chhath Puja: Bihar's Sunlit Devotion
Chhath Puja, a major festival in Bihar, sees thousands offering prayers to the sun. Political leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan joined celebrations. The state administration ensured security and medical facilities at over 100 ghats along the Ganga. The festival concluded with 'arghya' rituals on Friday.
Thousands of devout worshippers across Bihar gathered to mark the conclusion of Chhath Puja, offering prayers to the rising sun on Friday.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several political figures participated in the festivities, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.
Enhanced security and medical arrangements ensured a smooth celebration at numerous ghats along the Ganga river in Patna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
