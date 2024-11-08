Left Menu

Chhath Puja: Bihar's Sunlit Devotion

Chhath Puja, a major festival in Bihar, sees thousands offering prayers to the sun. Political leaders like Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan joined celebrations. The state administration ensured security and medical facilities at over 100 ghats along the Ganga. The festival concluded with 'arghya' rituals on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:43 IST
Chhath Puja: Bihar's Sunlit Devotion
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devout worshippers across Bihar gathered to mark the conclusion of Chhath Puja, offering prayers to the rising sun on Friday.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several political figures participated in the festivities, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.

Enhanced security and medical arrangements ensured a smooth celebration at numerous ghats along the Ganga river in Patna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024