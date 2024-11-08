Arjun Kapoor's Redemption Arc in 'Singham Again'
Arjun Kapoor hopes to revive his career with a pivotal role as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'. The film, part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe, is crucial for Kapoor, marking a potential new beginning. He reflects on challenges and future aspirations with enthusiasm.
Arjun Kapoor is betting on his latest role as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster 'Singham Again' to rejuvenate his career. Kapoor, who plays a modern Raavan named Danger Lanka, sees the film as a turning point, marking it as his 'new starting point'.
Part of Shetty's cinematic cop universe that includes hits like 'Singham', 'Simmba', and 'Sooryavanshi', 'Singham Again' features big names like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kapoor says he embraced the role to challenge himself and reconnect with audiences.
The actor, who has seen mixed success in recent years, believes this film could regain his audience's attention. Despite the personal stakes, Kapoor acknowledges the film's success is a collective effort of the entire cast and crew, appreciating the chance to be a part of a major production.
