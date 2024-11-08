Left Menu

Shocking Attack on Israeli Fans in Amsterdam Sparks Outrage

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed horror at the attack on Israeli fans in Amsterdam following a football match. She condemned the violence as deeply shameful for Europe and underscored the need for Jewish safety across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:08 IST
  Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her shock and disgust on Friday following violent attacks against Israeli fans in Amsterdam after a football game.

Baerbock described the incidents as "awful and deeply shameful for us in Europe" in a social media post, denouncing the outbreak of violence against Jews as indefensible.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring that Jews feel safe throughout Europe as she conveyed her strong disapproval of the acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

