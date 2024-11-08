Shocking Attack on Israeli Fans in Amsterdam Sparks Outrage

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her shock and disgust on Friday following violent attacks against Israeli fans in Amsterdam after a football game.

Baerbock described the incidents as "awful and deeply shameful for us in Europe" in a social media post, denouncing the outbreak of violence against Jews as indefensible.

She emphasized the importance of ensuring that Jews feel safe throughout Europe as she conveyed her strong disapproval of the acts.

