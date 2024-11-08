Left Menu

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Announce Parenthood Delight

Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty have announced they are expecting their first child in 2025. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, leaving fans and celebrities overjoyed. Married in January 2023, Rahul is currently preparing for upcoming cricket tournaments, while Athiya continues her acting career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:11 IST
Couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a delightful revelation, cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty took to Instagram to share their impending parenthood. The celebrity couple, who married in January 2023, joyfully announced their pregnancy, captioning it with charming baby feet emojis and a protective evil eye symbol.

The announcement swiftly captured attention, drawing a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Among the well-wishers were actor Rakul Preet Singh, who expressed immense happiness, and Shibani Dandekar, who offered heartfelt congratulations. Athiya's close friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also shared her love with a string of heart emojis.

As Rahul prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting in November, he recently played for India A against Australia A but struggled with the bat. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty, the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, continues her work in the film industry, having starred in films such as 'Hero', 'Mubarakan', and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

