New 'Star Wars' Trilogy and Shocking Entertainment Updates

A fresh 'Star Wars' film trilogy is being developed at Disney, with 'X-Men' producer Simon Kinberg at the helm. The company looks to expand the beloved franchise under the collaboration of Kinberg and Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.

The body of singer Liam Payne is being repatriated from Buenos Aires after his death last month. Investigations continue, and three individuals have been charged in connection to his fatal fall, sparking widespread concern.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav sees prospective deals increasing with Trump's presidency. His optimistic view suggests potential industry consolidation, necessitating bold strategic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)