Tragedy in Goregaon: Actor's Struggle with Depression Ends in Suicide

A tragic incident occurred in the western suburb of Goregaon, where a 35-year-old actor allegedly took his own life, local police reported on Friday.

Nitin Kumar Satyapal Singh was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his Yashodham area apartment earlier this week. The actor had reportedly been battling depression due to professional struggles in the television and film industry.

Singh's wife discovered the harrowing scene after returning from a park with their daughter. Despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead at the hospital, and police have registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)