Mysuru Festival Champions Kannada Through Bhakti Sangeetha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival’s role in promoting Karnataka's musical and cultural heritage, emphasizing Kannada language's spiritual depth through 'bhakti sangeetha'. The festival, aimed at connecting Kannadigas globally, features diverse events around prominent Carnatic music sites across Karnataka.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the significance of Kannada language through 'bhakti sangeetha' at the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival, underscoring its ability to captivate hearts. The event, orchestrated by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi, seeks to celebrate Karnataka's rich musical and cultural tapestry.
The festival, marking its schedule from November 8 to 10, aims to promote not only Dasa Keerthana and Carnatic music but also the elegance of the Kannada language. Sitharaman emphasized the festival's digital reach, allowing Kannadigas worldwide to engage in the cultural celebration.
With upcoming events slated in various historical and cultural locations, the annual festival intends to spotlight Mysuru, Kannada, and their enchanting musical traditions annually in November, reflecting the government's cultural commitment.
