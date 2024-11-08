Left Menu

Bhakti Sangeetha Bridges Hearts: An Ode to Kannada Culture

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the Kannada language for its emotive power through 'bhakti sangeetha' at the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival. The event aims to promote the musical and cultural heritage of Karnataka, emphasizing the importance of Kannada alongside Carnatic music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:43 IST
Bhakti Sangeetha Bridges Hearts: An Ode to Kannada Culture
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the emotional depth of the Kannada language through 'bhakti sangeetha' at the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival. Speaking at the event, she highlighted the festival's role in showcasing Karnataka's rich musical and cultural heritage.

The festival, organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi, runs from November 8 to 10. Sitharaman, during her keynote address, urged for the promotion of the Kannada language alongside Dasa Keerthana and Carnatic music, recognizing Mysuru as a historical center of these traditions.

Sitharaman also called for wider digital dissemination so that Kannadigas beyond Karnataka could partake in the festival's offerings. She noted that future events would coincide with Karnataka Rajyotsava to continue promoting the state's heritage. Attendees included prominent political figures and cultural leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024