Bhakti Sangeetha Bridges Hearts: An Ode to Kannada Culture

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the emotional depth of the Kannada language through 'bhakti sangeetha' at the Mysuru Sangeetha Sugandha Festival. Speaking at the event, she highlighted the festival's role in showcasing Karnataka's rich musical and cultural heritage.

The festival, organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Sangeet Natak Akademi, runs from November 8 to 10. Sitharaman, during her keynote address, urged for the promotion of the Kannada language alongside Dasa Keerthana and Carnatic music, recognizing Mysuru as a historical center of these traditions.

Sitharaman also called for wider digital dissemination so that Kannadigas beyond Karnataka could partake in the festival's offerings. She noted that future events would coincide with Karnataka Rajyotsava to continue promoting the state's heritage. Attendees included prominent political figures and cultural leaders.

