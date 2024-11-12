Herbalife's Continued Partnership Fuels IRONMAN 70.3 India Success

Herbalife, a globally renowned health and wellness company, is marking its third year of partnership with IRONMAN 70.3 India. This collaboration highlights Herbalife's dedication to advancing athletic performance with top-tier sports nutrition.

The IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, sanctioned by the World Triathlon Corporation, involves a challenging 113.0 km course with segments of swimming, biking, and running in Goa's picturesque setting. Herbalife played a crucial role by providing essential nutritional support for athletes, emphasizing the importance of diet in athletic and wellness achievements.

Panchali Upadhaya, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Associate Communications at Herbalife India, expressed honor in continued collaboration with IRONMAN 70.3 India, underscoring the transformative power of sports. Deepak Raj, CEO of Yoska, highlighted Herbalife's long-standing commitment to sports in India, as evidenced by its support of prominent athletes and teams, paralleled by a booming sports nutrition market in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)