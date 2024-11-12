Left Menu

Herbalife's Continued Partnership Fuels IRONMAN 70.3 India Success

Herbalife, a leading health and wellness firm, partners for the third year with IRONMAN 70.3 India, emphasizing premium sports nutrition. The event, set amidst Goa's scenic landscape, offers athletes support to enhance performance, promoting health and fitness in India through effective nutrition solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:24 IST
Herbalife's Continued Partnership Fuels IRONMAN 70.3 India Success
  • Country:
  • India

Herbalife, a globally renowned health and wellness company, is marking its third year of partnership with IRONMAN 70.3 India. This collaboration highlights Herbalife's dedication to advancing athletic performance with top-tier sports nutrition.

The IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, sanctioned by the World Triathlon Corporation, involves a challenging 113.0 km course with segments of swimming, biking, and running in Goa's picturesque setting. Herbalife played a crucial role by providing essential nutritional support for athletes, emphasizing the importance of diet in athletic and wellness achievements.

Panchali Upadhaya, Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Associate Communications at Herbalife India, expressed honor in continued collaboration with IRONMAN 70.3 India, underscoring the transformative power of sports. Deepak Raj, CEO of Yoska, highlighted Herbalife's long-standing commitment to sports in India, as evidenced by its support of prominent athletes and teams, paralleled by a booming sports nutrition market in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024