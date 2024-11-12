Superboys of Malegaon: Lights, Camera, Competition in Saudi Arabia

Director Reema Kagti's acclaimed film, 'Superboys of Malegaon', is making waves as it enters the competition at the Red Sea Film Festival's prestigious Red Sea Competition in Saudi Arabia.

Set to run from December 5 to December 14 in Jeddah, the festival will showcase diverse narratives and documentaries from the Arab region, Asia, and Africa. 'Superboys of Malegaon' is one of 16 films vying for the top prize.

The film, inspired by the life of amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh, follows his journey as he galvanizes his friends to create a film in Malegaon, India. It's a Prime Video original, brought to viewers by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with a script by Varun Grover.

(With inputs from agencies.)