Superboys of Malegaon: Lights, Camera, Competition in Saudi Arabia

Reema Kagti's film 'Superboys of Malegaon' is set to compete in the Red Sea Competition at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival in December 2024. This film captures the journey of Nasir Shaikh and his friends as they pursue their passion for filmmaking in the town of Malegaon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:25 IST
  • India

Director Reema Kagti's acclaimed film, 'Superboys of Malegaon', is making waves as it enters the competition at the Red Sea Film Festival's prestigious Red Sea Competition in Saudi Arabia.

Set to run from December 5 to December 14 in Jeddah, the festival will showcase diverse narratives and documentaries from the Arab region, Asia, and Africa. 'Superboys of Malegaon' is one of 16 films vying for the top prize.

The film, inspired by the life of amateur filmmaker Nasir Shaikh, follows his journey as he galvanizes his friends to create a film in Malegaon, India. It's a Prime Video original, brought to viewers by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with a script by Varun Grover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

