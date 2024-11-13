Lupita Nyong'o Joins Christopher Nolan's Next Blockbuster

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has officially signed on for a role in Christopher Nolan's next major cinematic venture.

While still untitled, the film marks Nolan's return after his triumph with 'Oppenheimer', which earned him an Oscar for Best Director. Details about the film's storyline remain closely guarded, but it promises to captivate audiences with its non-contemporary setting.

Joining Nyong'o are Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, rounding out a star-studded cast. Nolan, who penned and will direct the film, partners with Emma Thomas for production under their Syncopy banner. Universal Pictures plans to release the film on July 17, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)