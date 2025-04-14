Left Menu

Matt Damon Takes a Break from Odysseus: A Glimpse of His Journey

Actor and producer Matt Damon takes some time off from filming 'The Odyssey' as he enjoys a break on a yacht in Italy. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan and featuring a star-studded cast, is an adaptation of the Greek epic poem, scheduled for release in July 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:12 IST
Matt Damon Takes a Break from Odysseus: A Glimpse of His Journey
Matt Damon (Image source: Instagram/ matt_damon_official). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Matt Damon, well-known actor and producer, is currently enjoying a brief hiatus from his work on 'The Odyssey,' taking a leisurely break aboard a yacht off the Italian coast. Displaying a notably chiseled physique, Damon was spotted relaxing roughly two months after the first images of him as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film were unveiled.

Previously, on March 25, Damon was seen on the set in Favignana, Italy, showcasing his impressive abs during a shirtless scene alongside co-star Zendaya. The film, based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer, boasts a stellar cast including Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Anne Hathaway, and others, as reported by People.

The film, marking the third collaboration between Nolan and Damon, portrays Odysseus's perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Scheduled for a July 17, 2026 release, 'The Odyssey' promises a captivating retelling of a timeless classic under the direction and production of Christopher Nolan, supported by his wife Emma Thomas, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025