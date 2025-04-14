Matt Damon Takes a Break from Odysseus: A Glimpse of His Journey

Matt Damon, well-known actor and producer, is currently enjoying a brief hiatus from his work on 'The Odyssey,' taking a leisurely break aboard a yacht off the Italian coast. Displaying a notably chiseled physique, Damon was spotted relaxing roughly two months after the first images of him as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film were unveiled.

Previously, on March 25, Damon was seen on the set in Favignana, Italy, showcasing his impressive abs during a shirtless scene alongside co-star Zendaya. The film, based on the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer, boasts a stellar cast including Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Anne Hathaway, and others, as reported by People.

The film, marking the third collaboration between Nolan and Damon, portrays Odysseus's perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Scheduled for a July 17, 2026 release, 'The Odyssey' promises a captivating retelling of a timeless classic under the direction and production of Christopher Nolan, supported by his wife Emma Thomas, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)