Left Menu

Defending the Legacy of Darjeeling Tea

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voices concern over counterfeit Darjeeling Tea affecting its global reputation. She highlights plans to prevent such practices and discusses tourism promotion efforts, while criticizing local BJP leadership for false election promises in northern West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darjeeling | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:56 IST
Defending the Legacy of Darjeeling Tea
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised alarms about the sale of counterfeit Darjeeling Tea, a move she fears could damage its globally revered reputation. Her administration is developing measures to combat these fraudulent practices.

Known for its distinctive flavor and aroma, Darjeeling Tea carries a prestigious geographical indication (GI) tag, distinguishing it on the world stage. Banerjee, during her foreign visits, proudly observed the tea served in international airport lounges.

Addressing local governance issues, Banerjee criticized BJP leaders for making hollow promises during election campaigns. She emphasized her government's commitment to regional development and tourism promotion, announcing significant investments and new initiatives, including incentives for homestays and a future campus of Presidency University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024