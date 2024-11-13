Defending the Legacy of Darjeeling Tea

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised alarms about the sale of counterfeit Darjeeling Tea, a move she fears could damage its globally revered reputation. Her administration is developing measures to combat these fraudulent practices.

Known for its distinctive flavor and aroma, Darjeeling Tea carries a prestigious geographical indication (GI) tag, distinguishing it on the world stage. Banerjee, during her foreign visits, proudly observed the tea served in international airport lounges.

Addressing local governance issues, Banerjee criticized BJP leaders for making hollow promises during election campaigns. She emphasized her government's commitment to regional development and tourism promotion, announcing significant investments and new initiatives, including incentives for homestays and a future campus of Presidency University.

