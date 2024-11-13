Poush Mela Returns: Celebrating Bengal's Heritage
The traditional Poush Mela, a winter fair in Santiniketan, West Bengal, makes a grand return after a four-year break. Organized by Visva-Bharati University and Santiniketan Trust, the event will highlight Bengal's rich culture with support from the district administration and local government.
The much-anticipated Poush Mela, a celebrated winter fair in Santiniketan, West Bengal, is making a grand comeback after a four-year pause. According to organizers Visva-Bharati University and Santiniketan Trust, the fair will return to its traditional scale with essential support from the district administration.
"The Poush Mela's scale and grandeur will mirror that of pre-pandemic times," shared Atig Ghosh, spokesperson for Visva-Bharati. The seven-day fair traditionally takes place in late December and was first held in 1894 by Maharshi Debendranath Tagore to highlight Bengal's handicrafts and culture.
Despite initial doubts over time constraints for organizing a full-scale event, the state government intervened, bringing forth a smaller event in 2022. However, this year, the fair promises to revive its historical extravagance, embodying the rich cultural heritage of Bengal.
