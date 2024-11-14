Mega Merger: Reliance and Disney Forge India's Largest Media Powerhouse
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has merged its media assets with Disney's India business to form a joint venture valued at over Rs 70,000 crore. This JV, led by Nita Ambani, will become India's largest media and entertainment company, offering extensive TV and digital content to global audiences.
Reliance Industries, helmed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has successfully completed a groundbreaking merger with Walt Disney's India media assets, forming a joint venture valued at over Rs 70,000 crore. This collaboration establishes one of India's most formidable media and entertainment entities under the leadership of Chairperson Nita Ambani.
The joint venture, emerging from the consolidation of Viacom18 and Star India's media businesses, is poised to generate a combined revenue of approximately Rs 26,000 crore. Reliance, holding a minor stake, aligns with Viacom18 and Disney, bringing diverse expertise to this venture.
In strategic moves, Reliance acquired Paramount Global's stake in Viacom18, consolidating its influence. With flagship platforms like JioCinema and Hotstar, the venture will challenge global giants like Netflix and Amazon, promising Indian audiences unparalleled content choices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
