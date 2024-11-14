Karan Johar Teases Sequel to India's Grinder Thriller 'Kill'

Left Menu

Karan Johar has announced plans to develop a sequel to the Indian action film 'Kill' after its successful international reception. The film, which premiered globally at the Toronto International Film Festival, is set for an English remake. Johar emphasizes the authenticity of Indian cinema.

Updated: 14-11-2024 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Filmmaker Karan Johar announced on Thursday that plans are underway for a sequel to the Indian action movie 'Kill,' which was produced under his banner, Dharma Productions.

After making its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and its July release, the Hindi film captured international attention. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, it features Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles. An English remake is also being developed by 'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski, slated for production under Lionsgate and Stahelski's 87Eleven Entertainment.

Johar expressed his excitement about the film's global impact during the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit in Mumbai. He stated the studio's intention to keep the momentum going by planning a sequel and collaborating with Cannes award-winning filmmaker Meraj Imani to take their cinematic projects to global festivals. The film 'Kill' stands out for its intense plot following an Indian Army commando's battle against a gang of dacoits, making it one of the most violent films to come out of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

