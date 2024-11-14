Agni: A Cinematic Salute to Firefighters' Heroism
Prime Video's Hindi film 'Agni', streaming from December 6, is India's first movie on firefighters. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, it stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. The film highlights the bravery and sacrifices of firefighters, interweaving personal battles with a visually stunning narrative.
Prime Video has announced that its upcoming Hindi film 'Agni' will be available for streaming from December 6. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and marks India's first cinematic exploration of firefighters.
Directed by National Award winner Rahul Dholakia, 'Agni' features an ensemble cast including 'Madgaon Express' stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu. Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah also play significant roles.
The storyline follows Vitthal, played by Gandhi, and his brother-in-law Samit, portrayed by Divyenndu, as they tackle a series of mysterious fires engulfing their city. The narrative explores Vitthal's quest for respect amid gripping human drama and visually stunning scenes, reflecting the personal and heroic struggles of firefighters.
