Blaze Erupts in Kalaburagi: Firefighters Battle Flames

A significant fire incident erupted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi area on Monday, specifically within the Weigh Bridge premises in the Kapnoor Industrial zone. Thick clouds of smoke billowed as several fire tenders swiftly arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far, though the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Authorities are currently investigating and more details are expected soon.

This incident comes months after a similar blaze in Karkala, where fire devastated a cushion shop, resulting in the destruction of goods valued at Rs 20 lakh. The Udupi Fire Department's prompt response managed to control that fire's spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)