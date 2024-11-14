Lavi Fair's Waning Luminescence: Traders Yearn for Revival

Traders in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti are witnessing a decline in the allure of the Lavi Fair in Rampur, situated 130 km away. They believe reopening the mountain pass could revitalize their trade by bridging the gap between them and potential buyers.

Meena Devi, a trader from Kungla's Shaung village, highlighted the dip in enthusiasm among visitors seeking Chinese goods. The longstanding closure of the Tibet border, imposed during the 2020 COVID-19 restrictions, has compounded their business woes, she noted.

The Indo-China Trade Association of Kinnaur, alongside local authorities, has petitioned the state government to bring this issue to the attention of the central government, hoping for a resolution that could revive trade exchanges along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)