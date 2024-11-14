Left Menu

Lavi Fair's Waning Luminescence: Traders Yearn for Revival

Himachal Pradesh's traders express concern over the Lavi Fair's declining appeal due to the ongoing closure of the Tibet border. The halting of cross-border trade has affected their businesses. Traders seek the reopening of the Shipki La mountain pass to rejuvenate economic activities and mutual trade benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traders in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti are witnessing a decline in the allure of the Lavi Fair in Rampur, situated 130 km away. They believe reopening the mountain pass could revitalize their trade by bridging the gap between them and potential buyers.

Meena Devi, a trader from Kungla's Shaung village, highlighted the dip in enthusiasm among visitors seeking Chinese goods. The longstanding closure of the Tibet border, imposed during the 2020 COVID-19 restrictions, has compounded their business woes, she noted.

The Indo-China Trade Association of Kinnaur, alongside local authorities, has petitioned the state government to bring this issue to the attention of the central government, hoping for a resolution that could revive trade exchanges along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

